Amazon has ECOVACS smart robo vacuums on sale today from $190 at new all-time lows

- Apr. 15th 2019 7:21 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuums for 40% off the regular price. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the DEEBOT 601 at $189.99. That’s down from the usual $350 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports up to 120 minutes of run-time, making it easy to clean entire levels in your home. It also has smartphone control and anti-drop functionality, so it will stay safe around stairs. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

You can grab the upgraded 711 model with visual mapping and smart navigation for $269.99 in today’s Gold Box as well. For comparison, it typically sells for $450. This robotic vac sports an upgraded design, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, plus smart navigation via the free app. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

ECOVACS DEEBOT features:

The DEEBOT combines a comprehensive cleaning system with innovative technology for a more thorough and efficient clean. That means less chores and more free time for you. DEEBOT can clean multiple floor types, including both hard surface floors and carpets, and comes with a high performance cleaning system that can tackle a variety of mess-types. With the edge cleaning brushes and the V-shaped main brush, the DEEBOT simultaneously sweeps, lifts and vacuums in a single pass.

