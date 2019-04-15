Amazon now offering the compact Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-qt. Multi Cooker for $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked since the end-of-year 2018 holiday sales. It goes for $80 direct from Instant Pot and over at Target. This model can pressure cook, slow cook, saute, handle all of your rice needs, and even make yogurt. It also “emits no steam, heat or cooking smells” and comes in a compact form factor perfect for tight spaces and smaller kitchens. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

It’s hard to go wrong with Instant Pot deals considering how well-rated and popular they are. And today’s deal is no exception. However, you can get a larger multi cooker for less like this Gourmia GPC400 4-quart for $50 or the Crock-Pot 6-quart 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock for under $70. While not much less than today’s deal, you’re looking at significantly larger capacities here.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt Multi-Use Pressure Cooker:

All the features of the Instant Pot Duo 60, now available in a 3 Qt compact format.

The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice.

Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat. The Instant Pot duo mini emits no steam, heat or cooking smells.

Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm

