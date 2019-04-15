Amazon marks down nearly every Ring security camera, light and more + FREE Echo Dot

- Apr. 15th 2019 7:03 am ET

Amazon is currently discounting much of its Ring smart home security lineup. Our top pick is the Ring 1080p Stick Up Camera bundled with an Echo Dot for $149.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the usual price on the camera alone, while the Echo Dot delivers an extra $40+ worth of value. Ring’s Stick Up Cam delivers full 1080p feeds from just about any location inside your home. It sports two-way communication, works with Alexa devices and more. The bundled Echo Dot delivers a whole new level of functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Other notable Ring deals include:

Watch over what’s important at home with the all-new Stick Up Cam Battery. Place it on a wall or any flat surface, indoors or out, and always know when people come and go with motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video, infrared night vision and two-way talk.

