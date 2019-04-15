Amazon marks down nearly every Ring security camera, light and more + FREE Echo Dot

Amazon is currently discounting much of its Ring smart home security lineup. Our top pick is the Ring 1080p Stick Up Camera bundled with an Echo Dot for $149.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the usual price on the camera alone, while the Echo Dot delivers an extra $40+ worth of value. Ring’s Stick Up Cam delivers full 1080p feeds from just about any location inside your home. It sports two-way communication, works with Alexa devices and more. The bundled Echo Dot delivers a whole new level of functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Other notable Ring deals include:

Watch over what’s important at home with the all-new Stick Up Cam Battery. Place it on a wall or any flat surface, indoors or out, and always know when people come and go with motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video, infrared night vision and two-way talk.

