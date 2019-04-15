Blu-rays from $10: Aquaman 4K, Into the Spider-Verse, Jack Ryan 5-film Collection 4K, more

Amazon is offering Aquaman on Blu-ray for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also at Target and Best Buy. Upgrade to the 4K copy for $22.99 shipped at Amazon or Best Buy. Normally $25 for the standard Blu-ray and $30 for the 4K, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in either version and is the best available. If you’ve yet to see one of DC’s latest movies, enjoy yourself and pick up this soon-to-be-classic. Whether you’re a Justice League fan or not, it’s a great movie that takes place 20 leagues under the sea. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Don’t forget that you can own all 14 of The Land Before Time films on DVD for only $17, but that sale ends today. If you’ve never seen these classic children’s movies, they’re great ways to have fun with talking dinosaurs.

Also, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. You’ll be able to take the digital copies of any of these films and enjoy them with your favorite streaming provider, regardless of where you redeem it.

The ancient underwater civilization of Atlantis is ruled by the tyrannical King Orm (Patrick Wilson) after the demise of the previous ruler. In order to protect the lives of innocents in the surface world, the rightful heir to the throne, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), has to step up to claim his place as king. With very few allies, their only hope to overthrow his half-brother is by finding and obtaining his father’s most powerful weapon, the Trident of Atlan.

