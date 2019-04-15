Game on the couch with CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard & Lapboard at $130 shipped (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering CORSAIR’s K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard Combo for $129.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available for the same price at Newegg and Corsair direct. That takes $30 off the going rate and drops the price back to match our previous mention for the Amazon low. Play your favorite PC titles on the big screen with CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard. If you’re looking to get your game on while relaxing on the couch, this accessory connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or a low-latency 2.4Ghz to your computer. It offers up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge as well. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 230 customers.

If you already have a compatible CORSAIR keyboard and want to enjoy gaming on the couch, consider picking up the Lapboard by itself for $59 at Amazon.

CORSAIR K63 Keyboard & Lapboard features:

Game for hours with this Corsair wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard. Its Cherry MX mechanical key switches provide precise control, and seven dedicated buttons let you customize volume, media, brightness and other features. Play comfortably thanks to the memory foam cushion and wrist rest built into this Corsair wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard.

