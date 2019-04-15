Game on the couch with CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard & Lapboard at $130 shipped (Save $30)

- Apr. 15th 2019 11:57 am ET

Get this deal
$160 $130
0

Amazon is currently offering CORSAIR’s K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard Combo for $129.99 shipped.  You’ll also find it available for the same price at Newegg and Corsair direct. That takes $30 off the going rate and drops the price back to match our previous mention for the Amazon low. Play your favorite PC titles on the big screen with CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard. If you’re looking to get your game on while relaxing on the couch, this accessory connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or a low-latency 2.4Ghz to your computer. It offers up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge as well. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 230 customers.

If you already have a compatible CORSAIR keyboard and want to enjoy gaming on the couch, consider picking up the Lapboard by itself for $59 at Amazon.

CORSAIR K63 Keyboard & Lapboard features:

Game for hours with this Corsair wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard. Its Cherry MX mechanical key switches provide precise control, and seven dedicated buttons let you customize volume, media, brightness and other features. Play comfortably thanks to the memory foam cushion and wrist rest built into this Corsair wireless gaming keyboard and lapboard.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$160 $130

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Newegg Corsair

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go