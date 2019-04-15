This smart air purifier can clean up to 1,560 Sq. Ft. of living space for $361 (Reg. $425+)

Amazon is offering the Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier for $361.24 shipped. Regularly over $425, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. You’ll get 1,560 sq. ft. of coverage with this purifier, giving you clean and crisp air throughout your entire home or apartment. Plus, with its Smart Mode feature, it automatically adapts to its surroundings by adjusting fan speeds based on the room’s air quality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about Dyson’s AM08 Pedestal Fan with remote control that is down to $150 right now. Though it won’t purify the same amount of space as the above model, it’s a great alternative for smaller rooms.

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier features:

Coway Airmega 400 is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 1,560 square feet and it cleans the air two times in one hour.

Airmega Max2 filter – combined activated carbon and True HEPA filter – captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens

Coway Airmega’s pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time

Airmega has five fan modes: Smart, Sleep, Low, Medium and High

Smart mode with three settings, Coway Airmega smart air purifier adapts to its surroundings

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!