Dyson’s AM08 Pedestal Fan with remote control is down to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Bladeless Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Today’s deal is $250 off the original listing, $150 below Newegg’s new price (currently sold out) and the best deal we can find. Features include the bladeless air multiplier tech, 10 precise airflow settings, and a remote control. It ships with a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the pedestal and remote control feature, consider the AmazonBasics Air-Circulator Floor Fan. It will only run you $26 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating. However, this Lasko 18-inch Remote Control Cyclone Pedestal Fan has much of the same features as the Dyson above and starts from $36.50 shipped.

Dyson AM08 Oscillating Pedestal Fan:

Instead of using blades, Dyson fans use patented Air Multiplier technology for powerful air projection. Air is accelerated through an annular aperture, drawing in surrounding air to project a high-velocity cooling airflow. And with no blades, the airflow is smooth — not choppy. Dyson engineers developed AM08 to be 35 percent quieter and more energy-efficient than its predecessor AM03. The addition of a sleep timer enables you to program the fan to turn off after preset time periods ranging from 15 minutes to nine hours.

