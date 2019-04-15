Never have a dull knife again w/ a professional 3-stage sharpener for $85 Prime shipped (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice by Edgecraft XV 3-Stage Professional Electric Knife Sharpener (101500 15) for $84.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Normally closer to $130 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. For comparison, over the Black Friday 2018 holiday season, we saw it drop to $80. If you’ve suffered from dull knives in the past when attempting to carve a turkey or ham, this is a must-have kitchen accessory. With three stages, you’re going to have knives as sharp or better than when they came from the factory. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d rather do it manually and save some cash, the KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener (50009) is just $6 Prime shipped. Though it’s a little harder to sharpen, and there are only two stages, it’ll leave your wallet a little heavier.

Chef’sChoice by Edgecraft Electric Knife Sharpener:

The Chef’s Choice Trizor XV Sharpener professional 3-Stage EdgeSelect electric knife sharpener combines the strength and durability of the triple-bevel Trizor edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 15˚ XV EdgeSelect technology to sharpen both fine edge and serrated knives.

