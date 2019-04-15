Edifier’s Bluetooth Active Bookshelf Speakers get 20% discount down to $160 shipped

Newegg Flash offers the Edifier R1850DB Bluetooth Active Bookshelf Speakers for $159.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $200 for the speakers at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 20% and dropping the price $10 less than the all-time low there. These bookshelf speakers feature a stylish design that’s matched by equally notable internal specs. Each speaker was designed at a 10-degree angle to accurately direct sound towards you and includes 19mm silk dome tweeters alongside 116mm subwoofers. Plus with built-in Bluetooth capabilities, these don’t require an external DAC or audio interface to pair with your Mac. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just under 200 customers.

Hi-fi sound not a must-have? Consider saving even more by opting for Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Stereo Speakers at $85. Headlined by a unique design and high-end drivers for premium sound quality, these speakers sport Bluetooth connectivity as well. Be sure to head over to our hands-on review for additional details.

Edifier Active Bookshelf Speakers features:

Bringing back old school design with the latest technology. The R1850DB is an active 2.0 bookshelf speaker system designed at a 10-degree angle to accurately direct sound to you in the luxurious MDF wooden enclosure geared to minimize acoustic resonance. The subwoofer output produces quality sound and performance. The bass vibrates any room or space it inhabits, creating an ideal atmosphere for entertainment. The R1850DB is classic and fun with the latest Bluetooth technology allowing playtime from phones, tablets or laptops.

