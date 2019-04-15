Enso Rings Mother’s Day Sale offers select styles for men & women from just $6

During Enso’s Mother’s Day Sale, it’s offering 25% off sitewide. Prices are marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Silicone rings are very trendy and comfortable for this season (find our guide here) and the most notable deal from this sale is the Legends Ring for just $22. For comparison, it’s originally priced at $30. With over 1,500 reviews, this ring is rated 4.9/5 stars. It can be worn by both men or women and it’s available in several color options.

For women, stackable rings are very fun and my personal favorite is the Braided Stackable Ring for just $9. You can wear multiple of these in a row for a cool look or just by itself. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!