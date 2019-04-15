Forever 21 takes an extra 50% off all clearance w/ deals from $4 just in time for warm weather

For a limited time only, Forever21 takes an extra 50% off sale items with code EXTRA50 at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Woven Twill Shorts are a great option for everyday wear and they’re on sale for just $6. For comparison, these were originally priced at $16. They’re available in eight color options and machine-washable.
For women, the Cutout Eyelet Jumpsuit is a must-have for just $14. Especially, if you’re a bride this would be adorable for a bridal shower. You can easily dress it up or down with sandals, heels and more. Find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Slim Cotton Chino Pants $5 (Orig. $18)
- Woven Twill Shorts $6 (Orig. $16)
- Marled Pocket T-Shirt $5 (Orig. $13)
- Fleece Marled Knit Hoodie $9 (Orig. $23)
- Sync Footwear Knit Sneaker $19 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Cuffed Short Sleeve Tee $4 (Orig. $10)
- Cutout Eyelet Jumpsuit $14 (Orig. $40)
- High-Rise Skinny Jeans $11 (Orig. $30)
- Cuffed Denim Shorts $7 (Orig. $20)
- Stripe Surplice Romper $4 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
