Forever 21 takes an extra 50% off all clearance w/ deals from $4 just in time for warm weather

- Apr. 15th 2019 3:22 pm ET

From $4
For a limited time only, Forever21 takes an extra 50% off sale items with code EXTRA50 at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Woven Twill Shorts are a great option for everyday wear and they’re on sale for just $6. For comparison, these were originally priced at $16. They’re available in eight color options and machine-washable.

For women, the Cutout Eyelet Jumpsuit is a must-have for just $14. Especially, if you’re a bride this would be adorable for a bridal shower. You can easily dress it up or down with sandals, heels and more. Find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

