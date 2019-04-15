Nordstrom Rack’s J.Crew Flash Sale offers deals from just $20 on apparel, accessories & more

During Nordstrom Rack’s J.Crew Flash Sale, find deals from just $20 on apparel, shoes and accessories. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Spring is a great time to refresh your denim and the men’s 1040 Athletic Fit Jeans were made with stretch for comfort and performance. Originally priced at $125, during the sale you can find them marked down to $75. Their dark wash is a perfect option for spring and they feature a modern hem that can easily be rolled. If you’re looking for another style, the 484 Stretch Jeans are very similar and marked down to $60. These stretch jeans feature a slimmer design for a stylish look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Short Sleeve Oxford Slim Fit Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Garment Dye Short Sleeve Henley $20 (Orig. $35)
- 1040 Athletic Fit Jeans $75 (Orig. $125)
- 770 Straight Leg Jeans $75 (Orig. $125)
- 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jeans $60 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gingham Pleated Bib Ruffle Trim Shirt $40 (Orig. $88)
- Draped Tank Top $25 (Orig. $50)
- Billie Demi Boot Crop Jeans $50 (Orig. $125)
- High Rise Toothpick Jeans $65 (Orig. $115)
- Ponte Pencil Skirt $35 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
