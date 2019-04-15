The mystery gets even closer to home in Kathy Rain for iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)

Set in the mid-1990s, Kathy Rain is a nostalgic take on classic point-and-click adventure games built from the ground up for iOS devices. After the untimely passing of her grandfather, Kathy returns to the small town where she grew up, only to find the mystery surrounding the unfortunate death getting even deeper. Regularly $5, you can now add this one to your iOS library for just $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked and the best we have seen in nearly a year. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 gamers. More details below.

Kathy Rain is a beautiful and nostalgic homage to the classic point-and-click adventure genre of games, built seamlessly for your touchscreen device. Search for clues and solve puzzles in a compelling small-town drama set in the mid-1990’s. After learning of her grandfather’s untimely passing, Kathy Rain, a strong-willed journalism student, returns to her hometown for the first time in many years to pay her respects — but things are not what they seem.

