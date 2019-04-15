LG’s 1080p Smart Projector runs webOS, has Bluetooth sound out, more: $697 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) for $696.99 shipped. Matched at BuyDig. That’s up to $300 off what Walmart is charging and is the lowest we’ve ever seen it at Amazon. With webOS built-in, there’s no need to pick up a set-top box or streaming stick. Simply plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’ll be all set to stream your favorite content on a 10-foot screen. Inputs include HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Although this projector is made to look slick anywhere, most would agree that it will look best mounted. Grab this Universal Projector Mount for $16 and you’ll be able to set it up in minutes. I own this very same mount and love its flexibility and how easy it was to set up.

LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) features:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 1400 lumens

LG Smart TV Compatible (w/ Magic Remote)

Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android/iOS devices, laptop)

Up to 120 Inch Screen Size

Bluetooth Sound Out

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!