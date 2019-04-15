Home Depot offers Milwaukee’s cordless driver and hackzall bundle for $99 (Reg. $150)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Screwdriver and Hackzall Combo Kit with two batteries and more for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $150 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. You’ll find both the cordless screwdriver and hackzall here, along with two batteries, a wall charger and a carrying bag. Warmer weather is on the way, which means DIY projects are too. This bundle includes everything you need, and two batteries makes sure that you won’t run out of juice. Rated 4/5 stars.

A great add-on here is DEWALT’s 21-piece drill bit set for $25. You’ll need to have some bits on hand for your new combo kit, and this option certainly fits the bill. Add in that carrying case and you’ll be able to keep track of your bits.

Milwaukee Cordless Combo Kit features:

Easily delivering up to 3,000 strokes per minute, this M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Screwdriver/HACKZALL Combo Kit is sure to get the job done. Each kit includes a 1/4 in. hex screwdriver that provides up to 150 lbs. of torque at 500 RPM, a battery, a 30 minute charger and tool bag.

