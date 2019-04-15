Game on-the-go w/ MSI’s powerful 15.6-inch 6-core i7 Laptop at $800 (Reg. $950+), more

Amazon is offering the MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop i7/8GB/128GB SSD + 1TB (GV62 8RD-034) for $799.99 shipped. That’s $150+ off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked there. This laptop is powered by a six-core i7 processor that fluctuates between impressive 2.2-4.1GHz speeds. You start out with 8GB of RAM, but this laptop can be upgraded to 32GB in case the need arises. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the ASUS ROG 15.6-inch Zephyrus Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB (GX501) for $1,799 shipped at Amazon. That’s $900 off what its fetching at Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Although this gaming laptop offers top-notch performance, its 0.7-inch thickness doesn’t keeps it packed into a conveniently-sized package. ASUS’ ROG line-up is well-rated.

Hesitant when it comes to spending this amount of money? Have a look at the deal we found earlier for Samsung’s Chromebook Plus. It’s much more affordable and offers a 2-in-1 form-factor.

MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (GV62) features:

Display: 15.6″ Full HD eDP IPS-Level 45% NTSC | Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: New Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2 – 4.1GHz (6 Cores)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050Ti 4G GDDR5

RAM: 8GB DDR4 2400MHz, 2 Sockets; Max Memory 32GB | Storage: 128GB SSD + 1TB (5400RPM)

Keyboard: Steel series Red Backlit Customizable Keyboard | Nahmic 3 Audio | VIVID Color NTSC | Brushed Cover Design | Cooler Boost 4

