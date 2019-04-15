Make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX8 Router at a new low: $300 (25% off)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $299.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That takes $100 off the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers, the AX8 touts up to 6Gbps network speeds, enhanced 8-Stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this deal will help future-proof your home network. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 110 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you want to save a little more and don’t need the very notable specs of the Nighthawk AX8, consider the 802.11ac Nighthawk X4S at $206 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’re still looking at up to 2.5Gbps network speeds, multi-user capabilities and more.

And should a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system not cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load. 160MHz channel support doubles the speeds as offered by 80MHz channels to provide gigabit speeds to compatible devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!