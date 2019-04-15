This Ninja Blender System has a touchscreen display & food processor: $80 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Touchscreen Blend & Prep System (CT680CO2SS) for $79.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members but it will cost you an additional $6 otherwise. Regularly $200 new at Walmart and closer to $180 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find and at least $100 off the going new rate. Along with the touchscreen display, this model features a 1,200-watt smart base, 8 preset blending programs, 72-ounce (64-ounce max liquid capacity) pitcher with a stacked blade assembly, a separate 8-cup precision food processor and more. It ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t need such a high-end chef’s blender system, consider this Hamilton Beach 54210 Multi-Mix for just $30. The Magic Bullet Blender is also great option for personal smoothies and the like at just $40 shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, small kitchen appliances and much more.

Ninja Touchscreen Blend & Prep System:

1200-Watt smart base; Intuitive Touchscreen Display

8 Smart Programs Powered by Smart Vessel Recognition

72 oz. (64 oz. max liquid capacity) Pitcher with Stacked Blade Assembly; Dough Blade Assembly

8-cup Precision Processor with feed chute lid

Reversible slicing/shredding disc and disc spindle; 35-recipe inspiration guide

