This Ninja Blender System has a touchscreen display & food processor: $80 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

- Apr. 15th 2019 4:01 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $200 $80
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Touchscreen Blend & Prep System (CT680CO2SS) for $79.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members but it will cost you an additional $6 otherwise. Regularly $200 new at Walmart and closer to $180 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find and at least $100 off the going new rate. Along with the touchscreen display, this model features a 1,200-watt smart base, 8 preset blending programs, 72-ounce (64-ounce max liquid capacity) pitcher with a stacked blade assembly, a separate 8-cup precision food processor and more. It ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need such a high-end chef’s blender system, consider this Hamilton Beach 54210 Multi-Mix for just $30. The Magic Bullet Blender is also great option for personal smoothies and the like at just $40 shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, small kitchen appliances and much more. 

Ninja Touchscreen Blend & Prep System:

  • 1200-Watt smart base; Intuitive Touchscreen Display
  • 8 Smart Programs Powered by Smart Vessel Recognition
  • 72 oz. (64 oz. max liquid capacity) Pitcher with Stacked Blade Assembly; Dough Blade Assembly
  • 8-cup Precision Processor with feed chute lid
  • Reversible slicing/shredding disc and disc spindle; 35-recipe inspiration guide

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $200 $80

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard