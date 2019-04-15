Are you the family IT person? Fix anything w/ a 60-in-1 precision screwdriver set: $11 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $11.19 Prime shipped when you use the code HA7ORHHRA at checkout. This is 30% off the going rate and is the best available. I have a similar kit at home and it’s a great way to fix small electronics. With just about any screwdriver tip you’d need for repairing a phone, tablet, or computer, you really can’t go wrong here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Put your savings to work and pick up the Titan Tools Mini Magnetic Parts Tray at $5 Prime shipped. It’s perfect to keep your spare parts in one place when tearing down a device and makes sure you don’t lose a thing.

Oria 60-in-1 Screwdriver Kit features:

60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

4. High Quality : The Unique non-slip driver available on the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum and covered with Silica gel; it also has a ball bearing mounted swivel top to simplify the operation.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!