Enjoy warmer weather & head outside w/ Razor’s highly-rated kick scooter for $23 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Razor A Kick Scooter in Green for $22.88 Prime shipped. Normally around $30, this is the lowest we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2018 when it hit $18 and is the best available. Warmer weather means it’s time to head back outside to play. I loved my Razor scooters as a kid (and still will occasionally go play with one as an adult). It’s a great way to get outside and play, plus scooters are super fun when going around with friends. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Stay safe by wearing Amazon’s #1 best-selling Youth Multi-Sport Helmet for just $15 Prime shipped. Safety is key when riding toys like Razor’s scooter, so be sure your head is protected before you take off.

Razer A Kick Scooter features:

Original kick scooter made of sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum

Patented t-tube and deck design folds conveniently for transport

98 mm inline-style urethane wheels with ABEC 5 bearings

Patented rear fender brake for Quick stops

Recommended for ages 5 and older; supports riders up to 143 pounds

