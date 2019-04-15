RepliCade’s Centipede Miniature Playable Arcade is yours for $99 shipped today (Reg. $160)

Walmart is offering the RepliCade x Centipede Mini Arcade for $98.99 shipped. Matched at Amazon via third-party sellers. Regularly $160 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is a 1/6th scale arcade cabinet officially licensed by Atari with a wood, plastic and die cast metal build. This playable mini arcade has a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery and a backlit marquee. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

RepliCade x Centipede Mini Arcade:

Experience the arcade classic Centipede the way it was supposed to be played! This premium 1/6th scale arcade cabinet is fully licensed by Atari and carefully crafted with wood, plastic, and die cast metal to authentically recreate Centipede! Featuring a custom made smooth rolling Trackball with customizable sensitivity setting and modern gamepad quality, this is the way Centipede was meant to be played!

