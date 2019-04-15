Control factions of the Seven Kingdoms in Reigns Game of Thrones for iOS: $2 (Reg. $4)

Reigns: Game of Thrones combines the hit HBO TV series and the well-rated swipe ‘em up game franchise. You will have to “navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms” in order to “extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.” Devolver Digital is offering the regularly $4 app for just $1.99 on the App Store right now. Today’s deal is matching the all-time low on the App Store and the best price we have tracked in 2019. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 gamers. More details below.

If you would prefer to play this one on your Switch, it is still on sale as part of the most recent eShop digital sale roundup. We have deep deals in this morning’s iOS roundup though. You’ll find titles like Warhammer Quest 2, Arpeggionome Pro and more, but make sure you go grab some discounted iTunes credit first.

Reigns: Game of Thrones :

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms.

