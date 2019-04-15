Put Sharp’s 32-inch 720p HDTV w/ built-in Roku in your home for $135 (Reg. $180)

- Apr. 15th 2019 2:53 pm ET

$135
Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Sharp 32-inch 720p Smart HDTV with Roku for $134.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down $45 from the regular going rate, the best price we’ve tracked in 2019 and the second lowest all-time. Those looking for a bedroom or den TV will want to consider this option from Sharp. With built-in Roku support, you’ll be able to easily stream popular services like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube. Includes three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll want to grab a few extra HDMI cables to complete your purchase. Amazon’s in-house option is both affordable and available in varying lengths with stellar ratings.

Sharp 32-inch HDTV features:

Satisfy your on-demand entertainment cravings with this 32-inch Sharp HD Roku TV. Its user-friendly home screen lets you easily search for new content and quickly access your favorite subscription services. Three HDMI inputs let you connect a set-top box, Blu-ray player and game console to this Sharp HD Roku TV.

