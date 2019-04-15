Trim up your yard w/ Sun Joe’s affordable reel lawn mower for $56 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $120)

Snow Joe’s official eBay storefront offers the Sun Joe 20-inch Manual Reel Lawn Mower in certified refurbished condition for $55.99 shipped when promo code JOE4WORX is applied during checkout. For comparison, it originally sold for $120 and is typically listed at $100 in new condition these days. While making the switch to electric has its perks, going with a reel lawn mower does away with charging, gas, and oil. It sports a 20-inch cutting width, five steel blades and a basket for collecting trimmings. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Over 50% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

Put your savings to work and grab an affordable Sun Joe electric blower. With a top-speed of 215MPH and a price tag under $30, this is an easy way to add to your tool arsenal this year.

More on Sun Joe:

