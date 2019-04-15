Score a four-pack of Tile Mate and Slim Item Finders w/ replaceable battery for $46 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery and Tile Slim Bluetooth Item Finder Four-Pack for $45.95 shipped. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a 34% discount, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since December of 2018. Tile’s Mate and Slim trackers feature a waterproof design as well as a 300-foot range, 100 feet more than that of the company’s other trackers. Plus with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 850 customers.

If you don’t need the replaceable batteries, you’ll be able to grab a two-pack of the previous generation Tile Sport for $38.

Tile Mate and Slim features:

The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things. Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

