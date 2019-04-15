Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Warhammer Quest 2, Arpeggionome Pro, more

- Apr. 15th 2019 9:41 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Do.List: To Do List Organizer, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Arpeggionome Pro, Kathy Rain, Warhammer Quest 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TennisPoint: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Arpeggionome Pro | matrix arpeggiator: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Warhammer Quest 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amelia – Story Book for Kids: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pigeon Wings: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $2 (Reg. $5)

