TOMS Spring Savings Event takes up to $20 off your order, including sale items from $42

TOMS deals are back with $15 off orders of $75 or more and $20 off $100+ after code SAVEMORE at checkout. Orders of $59+ receive free delivery. The men’s Heritage Canvas Slip-On Sneakers will be a go-to in your wardrobe for the spring and summer months. Even better, they are on sale for $65, which is down from their original rate of $80. These sneakers feature a slip-on design that makes getting ready a breeze and a cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort. They’re also available in several color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Heritage Canvas Slip-On Sneaker $65 (Orig. $80)
- Waterproof Tarmac Nubuck Ashland Boots $80 (Orig. $170)
- Leather Hawthorne Boots $80 (Orig. $160)
- TRVL Lite Low Sneaker $68 (Orig. $85)
- Cordones Lace-Up Sneaker $42 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Suede Ibiza Sandal $90 (Orig. $110)
- Leather Poppy Sandal $80 (Orig. $100)
- Melrose Gold Sunglasses $76 (Orig. $130)
- Leather Evie Booties $60 (Orig. $150)
- Leather Kelli Flats $72 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
