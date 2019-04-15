Twelve South’s leather-bound Journal CaddySack organizes your cables, more for $63 (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 15th 2019 11:43 am ET

$63
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South Journal CaddySack for $62.99 shipped. As a comparison, it goes for $90 direct and usually $80 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date on the all-leather model and $9 less than our previous mention. Twelve South’s leather CaddySack offers a luxurious home for all of your accessories, organizing cables, power blocks, headphones and more. Built-in adjustable straps make it easy to keep your gear in order. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you don’t need the leather-wrapped design, go with the original version which is currently 10% off at $44.95 via Amazon.

Trying to get organized for less? Give an eight-pack of Nite Ize Ties a try in various lengths and colors for $10.50 Prime shipped. These ties work for just about anything, but I love to use them as a means for organizing cables.

Twelve South Journal CaddySack features:

  • Luxury leather travel organizer for your most important travel accessories
  • All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords
  • CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables
  • Dedicated secure storage for Power Adapter and charging cable
  • Makes a great gift for a commuter or business traveler

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$63

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp