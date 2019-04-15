Twelve South’s leather-bound Journal CaddySack organizes your cables, more for $63 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Twelve South Journal CaddySack for $62.99 shipped. As a comparison, it goes for $90 direct and usually $80 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date on the all-leather model and $9 less than our previous mention. Twelve South’s leather CaddySack offers a luxurious home for all of your accessories, organizing cables, power blocks, headphones and more. Built-in adjustable straps make it easy to keep your gear in order. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you don’t need the leather-wrapped design, go with the original version which is currently 10% off at $44.95 via Amazon.

Trying to get organized for less? Give an eight-pack of Nite Ize Ties a try in various lengths and colors for $10.50 Prime shipped. These ties work for just about anything, but I love to use them as a means for organizing cables.

Twelve South Journal CaddySack features:

Luxury leather travel organizer for your most important travel accessories

All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords

CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables

Dedicated secure storage for Power Adapter and charging cable

Makes a great gift for a commuter or business traveler

