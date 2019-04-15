Give your TV an audio upgrade with VIZIO’s SmartCast 38-inch Soundbar at $138 (30% off)

Walmart is currently offering the VIZIO SmartCast 38-inch 3.1-Channel Soundbar System for $138 shipped. Normally selling for $198, that takes $60 off the going rate, is a match of the second-best offer we’ve seen and the lowest since the 2018 holiday season. This soundbar system is a compact way to simplify your home theater’s sound and includes a wireless subwoofer to added bass. Google Cast is one of the most notable features, which joins other connectivity like Bluetooth, HDMI and RCA ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t particularly need the added subwoofer and are looking to save a bit more, then consider picking up AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 instead. It isn’t as feature-rich as LG’s option, but it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase.

And don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable deal on Samsung’s Sound+ Smart Soundbar, which ditches the remote for Alexa control at $510 (Reg. $700).

VIZIO SmartCast 38-inch Soundbar System features:

Introducing the all-new VIZIO SmartCast 38″ 3.1 Channel Soundbar System – SB3831-D. The included wireless subwoofer together with the 3-channel sound bar deliver immersive surround sound at levels up to 101 dB. Download the VIZIO SmartCast app to turn your mobile device into the ultimate remote and discover music across multiple apps at once. With Google Cast built-in, you can cast your favorite tunes from 100+ audio apps you already know and love to your sound bar.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!