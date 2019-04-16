Find popular adidas sneakers for men & women from $45 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s adidas sale offers shoes for men and women from $45. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Sobakov Swerve 3-Stripe Sneakers are on sale for $75, which is down from their original rate of $120 and the lowest we’ve seen. These sneakers feature a unique look that will stand out wherever you go. They also include a rigid base for added traction and breathable material to keep you cool during workouts. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ozweego Running Sneakers are another standout style that’s on sale for $60. For comparison, that’s $20 off the original rate. These shoes feature a versatile design and cushioned insole that’s great for workouts or running errands.

Our top picks for women include:

