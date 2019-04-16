Find popular adidas sneakers for men & women from $45 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s adidas sale offers shoes for men and women from $45. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Sobakov Swerve 3-Stripe Sneakers are on sale for $75, which is down from their original rate of $120 and the lowest we’ve seen. These sneakers feature a unique look that will stand out wherever you go. They also include a rigid base for added traction and breathable material to keep you cool during workouts. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sobakov Swerve 3-Stripe Sneaker $75 (Orig. $120)
- POD-S3-1 3-Stripe Sneaker $65 (Orig. $100)
- Lite Racer Adapt Sneaker $46 (Orig. $65)
- Aerobounce 2 Running Shoe $75 (Orig. $100)
- Court Adapt Lace-Up Sneaker $53 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Ozweego Running Sneakers are another standout style that’s on sale for $60. For comparison, that’s $20 off the original rate. These shoes feature a versatile design and cushioned insole that’s great for workouts or running errands.
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam QT Racer Sneaker $46 (Orig. $65)
- Duramo 9 Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- Ozweego Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Lite Racer Reborn Running Sneaker $53 (Orig. $70)
- Cloudfoam Advantage Leather Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!