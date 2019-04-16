Add AmazonBasics’ $25 Premium Anti-Fatigue Mat to your standing desk at its best price in over a year

Amazon currently offers its AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Desk Mat for $25 shipped. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a $5 discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen in over a year and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This standing mat features a 36 by 20-inch size and is comprised of cushiony foam layers and are said to conform to your feet. Whether you just got a standing desk, or find yourself on your feet for much of the day elsewhere, bringing home this mat is a great way to combat fatigue. Over 930 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Compared to most other standing desk mats at Amazon, the AmazonBasics option enters with a nearly 50% more affordable price tag. Though if saving every dollar you can is a top prerogative, this option from HUANUO is only $23.50.

AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Mat features:

A wonderful addition to any home, the AmazonBasics premium kitchen comfort mat features a smooth, supple top surface with a firm supportive base for more comfortable standing. Step onto the mat, barefoot or in slippers or shoes, and you’ll feel how it quickly conforms to the contours of your feet, offering added support to tired arches. Your feet will thank you. The 36×20-inch mat provides non-curling, trip-free edges and a non-slip base for secure placement. The comfort mat works well not only in the kitchen, but also in a bathroom, laundry room, garage, workshop, or even at a cash register or a standing desk at work–anywhere you find yourself working or standing in one place for an extended period of time.

