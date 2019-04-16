Banana Republic Factory’s Spring Clearance Event takes an extra 50% off items from $7

Banana Republic Factory is offering an extra 50% off all clearance with code 50OFF. It’s also offering an extra 15% off your purchase (on non-clearance items) with code SPRING15 at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Slim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt will give you a polished look throughout the day and it will be great with jeans or shorts alike. This shirt is currently on sale for $12, which is down from its original rate of $65. Even better, it’s available in several color options and would look wonderful layered under the Moisture Wicking Half-Zip Pullover. The pullover is also on sale for $15 and its stretch material is also great for golf games. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

