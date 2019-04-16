Bass Outlet puts a spring in your step with an extra 25% off sitewide, deals from $34

Bass Outlet is refreshing your shoes with an extra 25% off when promo code SPRING25 is applied at checkout. Score free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Hampton Canvas Boat Shoes are on sale for $56, which is down from their original rate of $125. This everyday boat shoe is great to wear with shorts, khakis, jeans and more. Even better, they are available in two color options and feature a stylish contrasting scheme. However, if you’re looking for a classic all-leather option the Hampton Boaters are also on sale for $75. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hampton Canvas Boat Shoes $56 (Orig. $125)
- Captain Slip-On Boater $37 (Orig. $110)
- Pilot Slip-On Core Sneaker $34 (Orig. $100)
- Leon Slip-On Loafer $37 (Orig. $100)
- Mario Driver Slip-On $52 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Diane Penny Loafer $60 (Orig. $110)
- Harlee Duck Boots $45 (Orig. $85)
- Karly Wedge Sandal $37 (Orig. $90)
- Lana Ballet Flat $34 (Orig. $70)
- Anchor Boat Shoes $45 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!