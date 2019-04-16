Bass Outlet puts a spring in your step with an extra 25% off sitewide, deals from $34

Bass Outlet is refreshing your shoes with an extra 25% off when promo code SPRING25 is applied at checkout. Score free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Hampton Canvas Boat Shoes are on sale for $56, which is down from their original rate of $125. This everyday boat shoe is great to wear with shorts, khakis, jeans and more. Even better, they are available in two color options and feature a stylish contrasting scheme. However, if you’re looking for a classic all-leather option the Hampton Boaters are also on sale for $75. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

