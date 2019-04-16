Fight the weeds! Chapin’s top-rated sprayers are on sale from $11 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Chapin 1-Gallon Sprayer for $11.24 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $15 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With warm weather upon us, it’s time to start killing those weeds. This sprayer sports a 1-gallon capacity, 12-inch wand and a 34-inch hose. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Jump up to the deluxe 4-Gallon model with a stainless steel wand and accessories for $60. That’s down from the usual $75 price tag. This model ships with various add-ons and a 3-stage filtration system, along with an integrated on/off valve and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Chapin 1-Gal. Sprayer features:

Includes two nozzles: a foaming nozzle for using less material with increased accuracy of spray on your target, and an adjustable Cone nozzle that casts numerous spray patterns to give you many choices

1-Gallon translucent tank with a wide funnel top for easy filling and cleaning

Made in the USA with global materials

Compatible with Common fertilizers, weed killers, and pesticides

In-tank, Anti-Clog Filter

Ergonomic handle for easy pumping and carrying

