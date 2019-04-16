Get ready for Avengers: Endgame with up to 67% off Marvel comics from $1 at ComiXology

Avengers: Endgame is just nine days away, and to help get you ready for the thrilling sequel to Infinity War, ComiXology has kicked off several Marvel-themed digital comic book sales. Most notably, the Thanos: Start Here sale is taking up to 67% off a selection of title starting at $1. Our top pick from this sale is Infinity at $9.99. That’s 66% off the going rate and matches our previous mention. This 866-page graphic novel details the Avengers’ battle with the mad titan and will give you a look at how the heroes might defeat Thanos. Be sure to head below for more top picks, or shop all of the deals in this sale right here.

ComiXology was also offering plenty of other deals on Marvel-centric comics. The Avengers: Start Here sale takes up to 67% off a selection of issues from $1.

Other notable deals:

If neither of today’s sales are enough to give you your fill of Marvel Comics, ComiXology Unlimited has you covered. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Infinity synopsis:

Thanos makes his world-shattering return, and his armies fire the opening shots of a galactic war that will be fought both on Earth and in deep space – with our heroes caught between both battles! As the mad Titan’s secrets are revealed, the Inhumans’ city of Attilan falls, and the members of the Illuminati find themselves on the front line! And as every Origin Site on Earth goes active, the Builders enter the Marvel Universe. But can the Avengers return to Earth in time to save it, when betrayal in the Galactic Council has left them prisoners of war?

