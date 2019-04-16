Level up your game with CORSAIR’s VOID Pro RGB Headset at $70 shipped (Save 30%)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 30% discount, matches our previous mention and comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low. Based around a pair of 50mm neodymium drivers, the VOID Pro gaming headset wirelessly connects to your PC. There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone as well as low-latency Dolby 7.1-Channel Surround Sound audio. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

RGB is a must for a gaming setup, and odds are if CORSAIR’s VOID Pro caught your eye, you agree. A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up the CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand. It not only sports flashy RGB lighting, but also provides a nice spot for you to rest and recharge your headphones.

CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Gaming Headset features:

Upgrade your game play with this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset. Its mesh ear cups deliver airflow for comfortable wear, and the custom-tuned speaker drivers provide crystal clear sound. The 40-foot range and 16-hour battery life of this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless gaming headset let you game for hours.

