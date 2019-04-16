Never manually inflate a tire again w/ this 12V DC portable pump for $15 Prime shipped

Nova Tech US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the DBPOWER 12V DC Portable Tire Inflator for $14.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’ve ever had to pump up a basketball, bike tire, or even your car’s tire, it’s never an easy thing. This 12V inflator makes that simple and easy, using its built-in compressor to effortlessly pump up anything within seconds (or minutes, depending on how flat it is). Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Make sure your tire pressure is proper with Amazon’s #1 best-selling tire pressure gauge. It’s just $9 Prime shipped, and with a digital readout, you’ll always know exactly how much air you’ve got.
DBPOWER Portable Tire Inflator features:
- Inflates a standard mid-sized car tire from 0~35PSI in 4.8 minutes
- The charging cable is 3m long ( air hose 53cm)
- The air pump include 3 high-air flow nozzles, adaptors and cigarette lighter cord
- Three read units to make it easier and more convenient to read the pressure
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!