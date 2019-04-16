Eastbay’s 20% off $99+ coupon is back with deals on Nike, Under Armour & more + free shipping

Find great deals on Nike, Under Armour, adidas and more at Eastbay with 20% off orders of $99 or more. Just use promo code CUZBBALL at checkout. All orders receive free delivery. A standout for men is the Nike Air Max Plus Sneakers that are on sale for $128, which is down from their original rate of $160. These shoes are great for workouts and spring training. They feature a supportive structure and air-light material to keep you quick on your feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 250 reviews from Eastbay customers. The women’s style is also on sale at $104. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

