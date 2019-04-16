This Epson Portable Scanner is the fastest and lightest in its class: $80 at Amazon (Reg. $110+)

- Apr. 16th 2019 5:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Epson Workforce ES-50 Portable Scanner for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Just because this scanner is portable doesn’t mean that you can’t expect top notch results. It scans a page in as little as 5.5 seconds, accepts documents up to 8.5 x 72-inches, ID cards, receipts, and more. A single USB cable powers it, eliminating the need to swap batteries or carry an external power supply. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Stow your new scanner in this handy carrying case for $15. It’s a perfect fit and even has a mesh pocket for stowing the USB cable and other small accessories. Resistance from water, shock, and dust helps ensure that the contents will remain protected.

Epson Workforce Portable Scanner features:

  • Fastest and lightest mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class (1) ― small, portable scanner ideal for easy, on-the-go scanning.
  • Fast scans ― scans a single page in as fast as 5.5 seconds (2).
  • Versatile paper handling ― scans documents up to 8.5″ x 72″, as well as ID cards and receipts.
  • Smart tools to easily scan and organize documents ― Epson ScanSmart Software (3) makes it easy to scan, review and save.
  • USB powered ― connect to your computer; no batteries or external power supply required.

