Facebook’s Portal smart display is down to its lowest ever at Amazon: $99 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Facebook Portal Smart Display with a built-in camera for $99 shipped. Normally $200, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Facebook recently announced its smart home hub with Alexa support, smart camera tracking, and more. If you’ve yet to pick up a smart display, and use the social network frequently, this is a great buy. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly experience, the Google Home Hub is currently down to $75 shipped. This is great for those who are more into Google’s ecosystem, but you’ll lose the camera that the Facebook Portal includes.

If you’d rather just have a smart speaker, Amazon’s Echo Dot is just $40 shipped. Though there’s no display, it’s a great alternative if you simply need a smart speaker.

Facebook Portal features:

Move and talk freely with Smart Camera: With Smart Camera, you don’t have to worry about being out of frame. Whether you’re moving around the kitchen, prepping dinner or chasing the kids through the living room, Smart Camera adjusts to follow the action. And as more people enter a room, Smart Camera automatically widens to keep everyone in view, so you don’t miss a moment

Private by design: Facebook doesn’t listen to, view or keep the contents of your Portal video calls. Calls on Portal are encrypted, so conversations stay between you and those you’re calling. You can also completely disable the camera and microphone with a single tap, or block the camera lens with the camera cover provided.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!