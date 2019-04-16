Finally get an ergonomic office chair w/ this high back model at $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

GreenWorlds (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the GreenForest Ergonomic High Back Office Chair for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is $30 off the going rate and is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. Many people sit in low-cost chairs, and though they’re great on your wallet, they’re terrible for your back. When I started working from home full-time, the first thing I upgraded in my setup was my chair. It’s been a huge help, and if you’ve yet to pick up a supportive chair, now’s a great chance. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you just want to upgrade your current chair, pick up the LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support at $24.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s not quite the same as having a properly designed chair, it’s a great stepping stone that won’t break the bank.
GreenForest Ergonomic Office Chair features:
- Ergonomic Design Office Chair: High back with headrest ,adjustment lumbar support and seat height,360-degree swivel,gives extra relaxation and comfortable for long day work people
- Tilt Mechanism office chair:You can alter the lever to control the amount of effort needed to recline. It helps release the pressure, whether at home or during long workdays
- Office chair for big and tall:Heavy duty nylon base and smooth-rolling casters with weight capacity of 300 pounds
- Easy to Install: Instructions very easy to follow, you just need to count a few screws and bolts, you can assemble it
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!