Finally get an ergonomic office chair w/ this high back model at $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

GreenWorlds (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the GreenForest Ergonomic High Back Office Chair for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is $30 off the going rate and is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. Many people sit in low-cost chairs, and though they’re great on your wallet, they’re terrible for your back. When I started working from home full-time, the first thing I upgraded in my setup was my chair. It’s been a huge help, and if you’ve yet to pick up a supportive chair, now’s a great chance. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you just want to upgrade your current chair, pick up the LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support at $24.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s not quite the same as having a properly designed chair, it’s a great stepping stone that won’t break the bank.

GreenForest Ergonomic Office Chair features:

Ergonomic Design Office Chair: High back with headrest ,adjustment lumbar support and seat height,360-degree swivel,gives extra relaxation and comfortable for long day work people

Tilt Mechanism office chair:You can alter the lever to control the amount of effort needed to recline. It helps release the pressure, whether at home or during long workdays

Office chair for big and tall:Heavy duty nylon base and smooth-rolling casters with weight capacity of 300 pounds

Easy to Install: Instructions very easy to follow, you just need to count a few screws and bolts, you can assemble it

