Huge deals on Heavyocity’s cinematic virtual instruments for Mac today, now up to 50% off

Native Instruments is now offering up to 50% off Heavyocity virtual instruments for Kontakt on Mac. These “world-class” scoring and cinematic instruments include everything from orchestral sounds and brass instruments recorded at Skywalker Sound to rhythmic textures, vocals and much more. The Heavyocity gear has been part of my personal library for years now in some degree or other and just about everything it makes is fantastic. Normally quite expensive, we are seeing some huge (and quite rare) deals today. Head below for all the details.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking music production, the Scythe Synth for iPad is now FREE for the first time (Reg. $6) and we also have Yamaha’s NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar at $230 shipped (Reg. $450).

Forzo:

Extraordinary virtual instruments deserve the right setting, that’s why each sound from FORZO was painstakingly recorded at Skywalker Sound – the legendary home of modern movie sound design. FORZO is the benchmark in modern brass composition.

