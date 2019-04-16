The highly-rated Insignia Compact Microwave is down to $40 shipped for today only (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 0.7 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave (NS-7CM6-BK) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $70, it starts at $52 from third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is within $5 of our previous mention on the white model. Your next best bet is the $38 open-box offer from the Best Buy official eBay store. Features include 11 power settings, six quick-touch preset cooking modes, 0.7 cu. ft. capacity and a 10-inch glass turntable. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

All things considered, it’s tough to find any other microwave with these kinds of reviews for just $40. However, you might want to take a closer look at this 4-slice Chefman toaster over while it’s down at just $20 shipped (Reg. up to $40). Our Home Goods Guide has great deals on small kitchen appliances, tools, furniture and smart home gear today.

Insignia 0.7 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave:

Prepare a meal in a flash with this Insignia NS-7CM6-BK compact microwave, which features a digital display with 11 power settings, 6 quick-touch options and time and weight defrost. The child safety lock keeps unwanted hands away from the cooking. Ensures even heating and can be removed for easy cleaning and added cooking space.

