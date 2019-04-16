Take your iPad sound design next level, Scythe Synth is now FREE for the first time (Reg. $6)

Scythe is a wavetable synthesizer made specifically for the iPad. It also features CoreMIDI, Audiobus MIDI input and Inter-App Audio for easy integration into your existing mobile studio setup. The regularly $6 app is now FREE for the very first time. It has gone back and forth between $6 and $2 over the last year or so and the factory content was recently updated with more than “50 new presets and 100 new wavetables.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 100 users. More details below.

iPad: Scythe Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $6)

Scythe Synthesizer :

The controls have been minimized to allow a simple workflow with the same complex modulation that you might be used to. If you are new to modulation, Scythe app for iOS makes it simple with drag and drop, from source to oscillator control. Now with CoreMIDI and Audiobus Midi input and Inter-App-Audio, Scythe synth can be integrated into your studio or workflow.

