The fantastic Kingdom Rush Vengeance for iOS is now matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance for iOS is now on sale at $2.99. Regularly $5, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the latest entry in the popular Kingdom Rush series for mobile. You’ll have to make use of 17 new towers across 19 challenging stages to take out the 40+ deadly enemies on your way to the “most legendary of boss fights!” This one has already garnered a 4+ star rating from over 16,000 gamers and now’s your chance to get in at a discount. More details below.

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance :

Vez’nan the powerful almighty wizard has returned! Embark on an epic journey as you gather his army and fulfill his devious plans… muahaha. Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is! Fight your way as you conquer the new and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness!

