The Nerf CycloneShock Blaster is now only $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+), more from $20

Amazon offers the Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega CycloneShock Blaster for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Target with in-store pickup where available. It’s $16 at Walmart, which is what Amazon had been charging. This is the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon since late 2015. The CycloneShock features a rotating drum that holds up to six darts so you can focus less on reloading and more on owning your competition. It also has a launch range of 90 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

For those of you who prefer to hold Nerf battles at night, the Nerf N-Strike Ghost Ops Evader is on sale for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Target with in-store pickup where available. Walmart sells it for $27 while Kohl’s charges $40. This is another Amazon all-time low. It features an illuminated barrel extension that you can turn on or off. The Evader also holds twice the amount of darts as the Blaster above. More than 50% of the Amazon reviews have given it 5 stars.

Naturally, the best way to utilize your savings is by picking up some extra ammo. If you go for the CycloneShock Blaster, the Official Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega Series 10-Dart Refill Pack is $4 as an add-on item. Meanwhile, a 100-pack of Nerf N-Strike Elite Modulus Glowing Bullets fetches $8 after on-page coupon.

Not into foam dart wars? We also have deals on Aerobie flying discs and boomerangs from $5.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega CycloneShock Blaster:

Your battles are about to get a whole lot bigger – Mega bigger! The CycloneShock blaster has the same high performance as other N-Strike Elite blasters, but it features bigger darts engineered to fire farther than ever! The rotating drum lets you fire 6 Mega Darts without reloading! Hit the battlefield – and targets up to 90 feet away – with the rapid-firing Mega power of the CycloneShock blaster! Nerf and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

