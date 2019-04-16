NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System drops to $180 (Refurb, Orig. $370), more from $95

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $179.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Shipping will cost you can additional $6. Originally selling for $370, it’s been going for $303 at Amazon as of late in new condition. Today’s offer saves you 40% and matches our previous mention for the best offer we’ve seen. This Wi-Fi system includes two routers and provides up to 5,000-sq. ft. of Tri-band, 3000Mbps coverage. NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Orbi Routers include eight Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,700 customers. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. Head below for more.

Amazon is also getting in on the savings, offering the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $95 shipped. That takes $20 off the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Offering up to 3,000-sq. ft. of coverage, this system features lower network speeds than NETGEAR’s option. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking to step up to the latest Wi-Fi standard? Right now you can make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s AX8 Router at a new low of $300 (25% off), plus more.

NETGEAR ORBI RBK50 Routers features:

Bring fast, secure, and reliable internet to your entire family with the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System. No more WiFi boosters or extenders necessary. The Orbi WiFi Router and Satellite extend high performance WiFi to your property from the basement to the backyard. The system smartly manages your WiFi so that each device’s access is optimized and never interrupted. From the home office to the basement to the pool, this wireless internet system covers every inch of your home with a strong WiFi signal. Unlike router and repeater combinations, Orbi covers the whole home with a single WiFi network and name, enabling seamless indoor/outdoor and room-to-room connectivity.

