These top-rated smart outlets offer 2 USB ports & Alexa control from $66.50 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

- Apr. 16th 2019 5:16 pm ET

Top Greener Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi-connected Smart Wall Outlets with 2A USB Ports for $65.58 shipped when you use the code USBWF20T at checkout. Also available with Smart Monitoring to know how much electricity you’re using for $71.98 shipped when you use the same code. Regularly up to $90, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Though you can use external smart outlets to control electronics, there’s nothing like having it built-into your wall. These plugs are compatible with Google’s Assistant and Amazon Alexa, giving you voice control over basic appliances. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

For a more budget-friendly option, we’ve still got two TP-Link Plugs for $23 or two Light Switches for $40 shipped.

If you’ve yet to pull the trigger on a smart home controller, the Google Home Hub drops even further to $75 (Reg. $129+), giving you a screen to command your smart devices.

Top Greener Wi-Fi Smart Wall Outlet features:

  • Remotely control electronics and appliances through the TOPGREENER app from the app store or Google play, iOS and Android compatible
  • Top outlet is always on. Bottom power outlet and dual USB ports are controllable, and Wi-Fi enabled
  • Customize and save scenes, set schedules, run timers and use other advanced features; create an “Away” scene to randomize light schedules for added security while on vacation; personalize it by saving your location and use it as a trigger in a scene
  • UL Listed; 120VAC, 15A tamper-resistant duplex receptacle; USB ports supply up to 2.0 Amp charging capacity; easy install with existing wiring; wall plate included

