These top-rated smart outlets offer 2 USB ports & Alexa control from $66.50 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

Top Greener Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi-connected Smart Wall Outlets with 2A USB Ports for $65.58 shipped when you use the code USBWF20T at checkout. Also available with Smart Monitoring to know how much electricity you’re using for $71.98 shipped when you use the same code. Regularly up to $90, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Though you can use external smart outlets to control electronics, there’s nothing like having it built-into your wall. These plugs are compatible with Google’s Assistant and Amazon Alexa, giving you voice control over basic appliances. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly option, we’ve still got two TP-Link Plugs for $23 or two Light Switches for $40 shipped.

If you’ve yet to pull the trigger on a smart home controller, the Google Home Hub drops even further to $75 (Reg. $129+), giving you a screen to command your smart devices.

Top Greener Wi-Fi Smart Wall Outlet features:

Remotely control electronics and appliances through the TOPGREENER app from the app store or Google play, iOS and Android compatible

Top outlet is always on. Bottom power outlet and dual USB ports are controllable, and Wi-Fi enabled

Customize and save scenes, set schedules, run timers and use other advanced features; create an “Away” scene to randomize light schedules for added security while on vacation; personalize it by saving your location and use it as a trigger in a scene

UL Listed; 120VAC, 15A tamper-resistant duplex receptacle; USB ports supply up to 2.0 Amp charging capacity; easy install with existing wiring; wall plate included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!