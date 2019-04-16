Now’s your chance to grab 2 years of Wired magazine for just $8 w/ free delivery (Reg. $20+)

DiscountMags is now offering 2-year subscriptions to Wired Magazine for just $7.99 with free delivery. Simply select the two-year option on the listing page and apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout to redeem today’s deal. Regularly up to $25 per year, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and easily the best price around. Head below for all the details.

Wired Magazine

Amazon is currently charging $10 per year with auto renewals, for comparison. But you can also opt for $1 four-month trial sub as well. While not quite as good a deal as DiscountMags, if you do go the Amazon route, be sure to manually cancel your subscription before it gets renewed at full price (as much as $25 per year).

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

