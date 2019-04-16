Finally start your smart home w/ refurbished Philips Hue lights from $19.50 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering a number of refurbished Philips Hue products on sale from $19.50 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 at checkout for delivery. Our top pick is the Hue Lightstrip Plus for $54.99, which originally fetched $80. It still goes for that price at Amazon and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. I have several of these strips in my home office and love the color they produce. It’s perfect for lighting a display shelf or even to cast illumination on a dark desk. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for some more of our top picks or to Woot for all products on sale.

If you need to make other things smart besides your lighting, check out this TP-Link sale. There are both plugs and light switches available at a discount right now, allowing you to easily convert your entire home to a voice-controlled living space.

If you’re still wanting a HomeKit-enabled light strip, check out this Koogeek Dimmable Smart LED Light Strip for $38 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. I have multiple of these in my kitchen and they work great with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa for smart home control. Though these strips aren’t quite as color accurate as the above Hue models, they’re great alternatives that leave some cash in your wallet.

Other Philips Hue items on sale:

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus:

Set your lights to power on with the morning sun, gently waking you or to turn on and off as you leave or arrive home.

Install the flexible LightStrip Plus under bars, bed frames or cabinets, with included adhesive tape

Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks

Connect it to a Hue Bridge (not included) to control your lighting

